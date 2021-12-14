Disneyland Resort Hotels Offering Up to 30% Off Stays in Early 2022 for Disney Visa Card Holders

Disney Visa Card holders can make use of special savings on stays for most nights at all three Disneyland Resort hotels from January 3 through April 7, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Guests will be able to save 30% on Premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, 25% on Premium rooms at the Disneyland Hotel and 15% on Premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.
- Disney Visa Card members must book now through March 17, 2022 and travel must be completed by April 8, 2022.
Important Details:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel for stays most nights during the applicable dates between January 3, 2022 and April 7, 2022.
- Book now through March 17, 2022; travel must be completed by April 8, 2022.
- Premium room types included in this offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and only Artisan, Paradise, Junior and Family suites.
- Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the room.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.