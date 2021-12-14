Multiple Southern California Theme Parks Closed Today, December 14th, Due to Rain

Southern California has been hit by quite a bit of rain today, at least by California standards. Because of this, many SoCal theme parks didn’t open for the day.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm, SeaWorld San Diego and Six Flags Magic Mountain all announced via their Twitter or Instagram accounts that they will be closed today, December 14th, due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather. #KnottsBerryFarm is closed today (Tuesday, December 14). The Marketplace will remain open. pic.twitter.com/mbtWPvrScR — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 14, 2021

At Knott’s Berry Farm, the Marketplace outside the park will remain open today.

PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #SixFlagsMagicMountain will be CLOSED today December 14. All tickets purchased for today will be valid through 12/31/21. — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) December 14, 2021

Most attractions at these three parks would not be able to operate in rainy or stormy situations, and the crowd levels would likely be so low that it doesn’t justify being open.

Knott’s Berry Farm, SeaWorld San Diego and Six Flags Magic Mountain all anticipate reopening tomorrow, December 15th.