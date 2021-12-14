“Flowers and Trees,” “WALL•E” and “Return of the Jedi” Among 25 Films Added to the National Film Registry

The Library of Congress today announced 25 films that will be joining the National Film Register, and among those 25 films are three from The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today the annual selection of 25 influential motion pictures to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. These films were selected for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

Disney’s Flowers and Trees , which was released in the dark days of the Great Depression in 1932, showcased the magic of cinema with birds singing and trees in full color. It was the first three-strip Technicolor film shown to the public and set a new standard.

, which was released in the dark days of the Great Depression in 1932, showcased the magic of cinema with birds singing and trees in full color. It was the first three-strip Technicolor film shown to the public and set a new standard. Some 76 years later, Pixar Animation Studios would release a unique masterpiece with 2008’s WALL•E , combining animation, science fiction, an ecological cautionary tale and a charming robot love story. The film would go on to win the Oscar for Outstanding Animated Feature.

, combining animation, science fiction, an ecological cautionary tale and a charming robot love story. The film would go on to win the Oscar for Outstanding Animated Feature. The final Disney-related addition is the third Star Wars film, 1983’s Return of the Jedi , which concluded the original trilogy of films and drew the most public votes for its addition to this list.

film, 1983’s , which concluded the original trilogy of films and drew the most public votes for its addition to this list. Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, each year the Librarian of Congress names to the National Film Registry 25 motion pictures that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant. The films must be at least 10 years old.

More information about the National Film Registry can be found at loc.gov/film

What They’re Saying:

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said: “Films help reflect our cultural history and creativity — and show us new ways of looking at ourselves — though movies haven’t always been deemed worthy of preservation. The National Film Registry will preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are proud to add 25 more films this year. The Library of Congress will work with our partners in the film community to ensure these films are preserved for generations to come.”

Films Selected for the 2021 National Film Registry

(in chronological order)

Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902)

Jubilo (1919)

The Flying Ace (1926)

Hellbound Train (1930)

Flowers and Trees (1932)

Strangers on a Train (1951)

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

Evergreen (1965)

Requiem-29 (1970)

The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971)

Pink Flamingos (1972)

Sounder (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Cooley High (1975)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

Chicana (1979)

The Wobblies (1979)

Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Stop Making Sense (1984)

Who Killed Vincent Chin? (1987)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Selena (1997)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

WALL•E (2008)

Flowers and Trees, WALL•E and Return of the Jedi are all available to stream on Disney+.