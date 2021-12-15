Disney+ Partnering with Baobab Studios on “The Witchverse” Animated Anthology Series

Deadline reports that Disney Branded Television is partnering with Baobab Studios on The Witchverse, an animated anthology series based on Baobab’s Emmy-winning VR experience and animated short film Baba Yaga.

What’s Happening:

The Witchverse is described as a global celebration of the international cultural phenomena of witches, their magic and their universal connection to nature. Each “witch-i-sode” will comically explore and upend common misconceptions surrounding global witch mythology and lore from a mélange of cultures and perspectives around the world.

Eric Darnell, writer-director of Baba Yaga , Madagascar , Antz and Baobab’s co-founder and chief creative officer, will executive-produce the series.

Baba Yaga will serve as a starting point for episode one of the new series.

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said: “We’re inspired by Baobab’s bold creative vision that redefines, deepens and expands storytelling about witches in a way that is transformative and entertaining and filled with humor and heart.”

"Disney is the ideal partner to be working with us on one of our most creatively ambitious storytelling endeavors. They uniquely have the ability to create entire new worlds like no one else on this planet, and in this collaboration, Baba Yaga has the potential to be a breath of fresh air for everyone who loves fairytales, both young and old, from different cultures."