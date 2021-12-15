Imagineering Shows Off Staterooms Aboard the Disney Wish

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new update on the installation of staterooms on the Disney Wish, a brand new cruise ship debuting in June 2022.

What’s Happening:

Imagineer Claire Weiss shared an update on the Disney Wish direct from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Her job is to oversee design efforts for numerous interior spaces on board the Disney Wish.

The stateroom design process begins with collaboration. Imagineers spent years working with designers and artists to examine every detail; carefully considering how color, light and shapes interact to ensure the environment created is both restful and magical.

As the majority of the finished pieces for the Disney Wish were fabricated off-site, the team built hundreds of mockups prior to final construction in order to visualize how everything is coming together.

All 1,254 staterooms are manufactured on an assembly line, where each piece is carefully installed on a conveyor belt. That includes everything from furniture and walls to artwork and lighting.

The final magic touch is when the staterooms are placed on the ship via a crane.

Weiss shared a few pictures of what a finished stateroom will look like when the Disney Wish is complete.

She also teased that updates on the ship’s stern character, Rapunzel, will be shared in the new year.