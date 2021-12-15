“Inside the College Football Playoff” Returning to ESPN+ Ahead of the Big Games

To help get fans ready for the upcoming College Football Playoff, ESPN+ will exclusively stream four episodes of Inside the College Football Playoff, featuring an inside look at Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati as the elite college football programs battle to claim the ultimate prize – a national championship.

The episodes will debut starting on December 23. The full schedule is below: Episode 1 – December 23: A visit to Cincinnati’s campus as the Bearcats prepare for their first playoff experience, and fans go behind the scenes as Alabama learns where and who they’re playing. In Ann Arbor, the Wolverines learn the media demands that come with the CFP while Georgia focuses on returning to the fundamentals of what made them elite last season. Episode 2 – January 4: All four teams following the semifinals Episode 3 – January 7: The two remaining teams leading into the national championship Episode 4 – January 14: The national championship game and the celebrations that follow

You can check out recaps of last year’s episodes of Inside the Playoff here