Marvel and Laurence Fishburne Share “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Teaser

There are more superheroes on their way! Marvel and Laurence Fishburne have shared an exciting teaser for the upcoming Marvel animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

We still don’t have a specific date for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Fishburne will serve as executive producer on the new series while also voicing the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions ( ABC black-ish mixed-ish Freeform grown-ish

Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ( Elena of Avalor

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is slated to premiere in summer 2022.

Check out the teaser for the coming animated series below:

About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

The cast: