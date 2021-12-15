Marvel and Laurence Fishburne Share “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Teaser

There are more superheroes on their way! Marvel and Laurence Fishburne have shared an exciting teaser for the upcoming Marvel animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
- We still don’t have a specific date for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but today we got our first look at the animation.
- Fishburne will serve as executive producer on the new series while also voicing the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.
- From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC’s black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform’s grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney’s Kim Possible).
- Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is slated to premiere in summer 2022.
- Check out the teaser for the coming animated series below:
About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:
- Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.
The cast:
- Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful, Disney's The Lion Guard) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl)
- Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi
- Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey
- Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as Lunella’s mom, Adria
- Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.
- Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur
- Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops