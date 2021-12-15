Disney+ GroupWatch Now Supports SharePlay For Apple TV, iPhone, And iPad Users

Today, December 15, 2021, the new Disney+ app update includes added support for SharePlay so subscribers with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV can come together with friends and family both near and far by viewing Disney+ together completely in sync while on a FaceTime call.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ SharePlay via iPhone, iPad and Apple TV is now available globally across the entire Disney+ content catalog (content varies by region) from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars Hawkeye Welcome to Earth Encanto The Book of Boba Fett (Coming to Disney+ December 29, 2021).

(Coming to Disney+ December 29, 2021). These SharePlay sessions can host up to 32 people and offer each participant in the FaceTime call the flexibility of choosing audio and subtitles in the language of their choice. Viewers who prefer a bigger screen can also enjoy the synchronized content on their Apple TV while still sharing the moment with personal friends and family over a FaceTime call through their iPhone or iPad.

All users in the session must be a Disney+ subscriber and have devices running tvOS 15.1, iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 or later in order to use the feature. GroupWatch, Disney+’s native in-app co-viewing feature, will continue to be available globally to subscribers in the same country across all compatible devices and operating systems.

What They’re Saying:

Jerrell Jimerson , EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming says: “We’re very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres,” “With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney+.”

