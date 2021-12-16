Fathom Events to Host “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” on January 17, 2022

Disney Legend Betty White will soon be celebrating her 100th birthday, and in honor of the momentous occasion, Fathom Events will be hosting a special one-day only theatrical event.

What’s Happening:

, a one-day only theatrical event. The movie event will screen in 900 movie theaters nationwide on January 17, 2022, the day of White’s centenary.

Screenings will begin at local times of 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, December 17 at FathomEvents.com

, were given exclusive access by White for the film. The event will offer a look into the beloved star’s behind-the-scenes life, her relationship with her office staff and her efforts as an animal advocate. 100 Years Young will also welcome viewers into White’s birthday party, with a guest list that includes Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

will also welcome viewers into White’s birthday party, with a guest list that includes Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, the special event film will feature clips from White’s impressive career of screen acting credits, with footage from Golden Girls , Saturday Night Live , The Mary Tyler Moore Show , Hot in Cleveland and her award-winning Super Bowl commercial for Snickers.

, , , and her award-winning Super Bowl commercial for Snickers. 100 Years Young will also feature a look at a lost episode from White’s ’50s sitcom days.

What They’re Saying: