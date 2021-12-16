Dollywood Announces Entertainment Audition Schedule for the 2022 Season

With the new year just around the corner, Dollywood is gearing up for the upcoming season that begins on Saturday, March 12, 2022 by casting entertainers ready to find their place in the spotlight!
What’s Happening:
- Dollywood auditions will take place at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 and Saturday, January 22, 2022. Auditions will also take place at the Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
- Auditions for the park are by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance. The appointments will only be taken Wednesday, January 5 – Friday, January 7, 2022 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments will be accepted until all slots are full. Walk-ins will not be accepted and call backs will occur on the same day as the audition.
- Dollywood’s entertainment team are looking to cast singers, dancers who sing, improvisational actors, costumed characters and musicians who sing.
- Available roles for the 2022 season include full-time positions, as well as seasonal summer and Christmas opportunities.
- For the auditions:
- Singers, improvisational actors and costumed characters should prepare a verse and chorus of two songs in their preferred style, and should bring clearly marked sheet music in the correct key.
- Improvisational actors and costumed characters, one selection should be comedic in nature. A piano accompanist will be provided, or auditionees may accompany themselves on guitar or any other hand-held instrument.
- All auditionees should bring a resume and headshot. Some auditionees may be called back for an additional movement or vocal audition.
- Additional details and audition requirements can be found here.