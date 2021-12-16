Dollywood Announces Entertainment Audition Schedule for the 2022 Season

Dollywood auditions will take place at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 and Saturday, January 22, 2022. Auditions will also take place at the Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Auditions for the park are by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance. The appointments will only be taken Wednesday, January 5 – Friday, January 7, 2022 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments will be accepted until all slots are full. Walk-ins will not be accepted and call backs will occur on the same day as the audition.