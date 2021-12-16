Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their January 2022 new additions, including the first time The Golden Girls spin-off series The Golden Palace has ever been available on a streaming service. There are lots of new additions in addition to all of the new TV shows that will stream on Hulu after air. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6 – January 13th

“Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria step out of the comfort of home to find adventure in exotic places, like the wilds of New Jersey! They’ll meet up with old friends, including Bartholomew the Bat and Lala the now-grown Frog. And they’ll make new friends, like a mysterious salsa-dancing parrot who Gloria is determined to help, an adorable but uncontrollable puppy who steals Marty’s heart, and a clever deaf girl whose conversation with Dave sends the gang on a city-wide adventure. And they’ll finally spend a day with the notorious Bill the Flamingo, who says he wants to be a friend, but may just turn out to be Alex’s worst enemy!”

SEX APPEAL (2022) – January 14th

“Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery's study results in the realization that there's more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.”

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere – January 18th

“In the year 2045, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: A story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

Hulu Streaming Exclusives

FALLING FOR FIGARO (2021) – January 1st

“From award-winning director Ben Lewin (The Sessions, The Catcher Was A Spy), Falling For Figaro follows a brilliant young fund manager named Millie (Danielle Macdonald, Patti Cake$, Dumplin), who quits her job and ends things with her longterm boyfriend in order to fulfill her dream of becoming an opera singer — in the Scottish Highlands. She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Joanna Lumley). It is there she meets Max, another of Meghan’s students who is also training for the upcoming “Singer of Renown” contest. The competition between Millie and Max gradually evolves into something different and deeper.”

THE YEAR OF THE EVERLASTING STORM (2021) – January 3rd

“A love letter to cinema, shot across the US, Iran, Chile, China and Thailand, by seven of today's most vital filmmakers. New life in the old house. A breakaway, a reunion. Surveillance and reconciliation. An unrecognizable world, in the year of the everlasting storm.”

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere (ABC) – January 4th

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere (ABC) – January 5th

“The judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

Black-ish: Final Season Premiere (ABC) – January 5th

“Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion.”

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere (ABC) – January 7th

“This six-episode series to be aired in three parts is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.”

PHARMA BRO (2021) – January 7th

“The story of Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical tycoon known for raising the price of an AIDS drug 5500% overnight, buying the sole copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million dollars and being convicted of securities fraud.”

The Golden Palace: Complete Series (ABC) – January 10th

“Rose, Blanche and Sophia are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace.”

AILEY (2021) – January 10th

“Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. AILEY traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with grace, strength, and unparalleled beauty. Told through Ailey’s own words and featuring evocative archival footage and interviews with those who intimately knew him, director Jamila Wignot weaves together a resonant biography of an elusive visionary.”

BLACK BEAR (2020) – January 10th

“At a lake house, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will become. Starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon.”

I’M YOUR MAN (2021) – January 11th

“Alma (Maren Eggert) is a scientist coerced into participating in an extraordinary study in order to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Enter Tom (Dan Stevens), a machine in human form in a class of its own, created solely to make her happy. The film is a humorous tale about the questions of love, longing and what makes a human being human.”

BERGMAN ISLAND (2021) – January 14th

“BERGMAN ISLAND follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart.”

GEORGETOWN (2021) – January 17th

“A smooth-talking social climber is under investigation after his wealthy older wife turns up dead. Starring Annette Bening, Vanessa Redgrave and Christoph Waltz, in his directorial debut.”

THE ESTATE (2020) – January 20th

“When a narcissistic son (Chris Baker), yearning for a life of luxury, and his father’s erratic gold-digging wife (Eliza Coupe) decide to kill their way into their inheritance, they employ the help of an absurdly handsome, mysterious hitman (Greg Finley), initiating a psychosexual love triangle that spirals into more than anyone bargained for. Deftly balancing sharp humor and horror, THE ESTATE delivers a perfectly campy, wildly enjoyable thrill ride that packs a deadly punch. Co-starring Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent.”

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere (Freeform) – January 21st

“After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her ‘Smother’ to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster. SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard. The series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (The Conners), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (Camping, Girls), Phil Traill (Good Girls) and Nora Silver. Leslye Headland (Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte) directed and executive produced the pilot.”

Promised Land: Series Premiere (ABC) – January 25th

“Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.”

MAYDAY (2021) – January 27th

“In director Karen Cinorre’s bold new action fantasy film MAYDAY, Ana (Grace Van Patten, Nine Perfect Strangers) finds herself transported to a dreamlike and dangerous coastline. Once there, she joins a female army engaged in a never-ending war where the women lure men to their deaths with radio signals, like 20th century sirens. Though Ana finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize she is not the killer they want her to be. Also starring Mia Goth, Havana Rose Liu, Soko, Théodore Pellerin and Juliette Lewis.”

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere (Freeform) – January 28th

“The gang deals with the fallout of the explosive events that took place at the luau: Aaron must deal with the accountability of his actions at the party, Zoey turns to Pops and Ruby for advice, and Ana and Vivek do their best to keep the secret of their hookup under wraps. Jazz struggles with her feelings for Des. Nomi processes her run-in with Phil.”

SMALL ENGINE REPAIR (2021) – January 30th

“Frank (John Pollono), Swaino (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Whigham) are lifelong friends who share a love of the Red Sox, rowdy bars and Frank’s teenaged daughter Crystal (Ciara Bravo). But when Frank invites his pals to a whiskey-fueled evening and asks them to do a favor on behalf of the brash young woman they all adore, events spin wildly out of control. Based on Pollono’s award-winning play, Small Engine Repair is a pitch-black comedic drama with a wicked twist, and a powerful exploration of brotherhood, class struggle and toxic masculinity.”

New On Hulu in January

Available January 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

10, 000 BC (2008)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier's Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

Space Jam (1996)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Sydney White (2007)

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

The Collection (2012)

The Duchess (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

The Haunting (1999)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The King of Comedy (1983)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Soloist (2009)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Available January 2

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Available January 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Available January 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

Available January 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Available January 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Available January 7

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Survivor: Complete Season 37

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Available January 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

Available January 10

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Available January 11

I'm Your Man (2021)

Available January 13

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

Available January 14

Bergman Island (2021)

Sex Appeal (2022)

Available January 15

Bad Rap (2016)

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Available January 17

Georgetown (2021)

Available January 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Available January 19

Darwin's Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Available January 20

The Estate (2020)

Available January 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Available January 22

American Night (2021)

Available January 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Available January 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Available January 26

Mayday (2021)

Available January 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Available January 29

Stop and Go (2021)

Available January 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Available January 31

Monarch: Series Premiere

Leaving Hulu in January

January 1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

January 3

Maggie's Plan (2015)

January 4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)

January 8

In a World… (2013)

January 10

I'm Your Man (2021)

January 12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)

January 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

January 21

The Tax Collector (2020)

January 25

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

January 31

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alex Cross (2012)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Amistad (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Beach (2000)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Boyz N' The Hood (1991)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Elektra (2005)

Elena Undone (2010)

Free Fall (2013)

French Postcards (1979)

Gayby (2012)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Gulliver's Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holidaze (2013)

Hugo (2011)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Charlie (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Year's Eve (2011)

No Sleep 'til Christmas (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Pit Stop (2013)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Real Genius (1985)

Resident Evil (2002)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Santa's Little Helper (2015)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shane (1953)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snow (2004)

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Were The World Mine (2008)

What About Bob? (1991)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.