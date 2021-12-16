FXX Airing 185 Hour “Family Guy” Marathon Beginning Christmas Day

FXX today announced a holiday treat for fans – more than 185 hours of non-stop Family Guy just in time for the holidays.

What’s Happening:

This epic “Avoid Your Family Family Guy” marathon will kick off on Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25 at 7 a.m. with season 1 and work its way through all 19 seasons over the following week, until the marathon concludes at 2 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2022.

This unprecedented marathon follows the September announcement that FXX would be adding the full catalog of Family Guy seasons to its schedule.

seasons to its schedule. This move made FXX the only cable channel that airs such a comprehensive collection of the most popular animated adult comedies of all time, including Archer , Bob’s Burgers , Family Guy , King of the Hill and The Simpsons .

, , , and . Futurama joined this powerhouse comedy line-up in November 2021.

What They’re Saying: