FXX Airing 185 Hour “Family Guy” Marathon Beginning Christmas Day

FXX today announced a holiday treat for fans – more than 185 hours of non-stop Family Guy just in time for the holidays.
What’s Happening:
- This epic “Avoid Your Family Family Guy” marathon will kick off on Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25 at 7 a.m. with season 1 and work its way through all 19 seasons over the following week, until the marathon concludes at 2 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2022.
- This unprecedented marathon follows the September announcement that FXX would be adding the full catalog of Family Guy seasons to its schedule.
- This move made FXX the only cable channel that airs such a comprehensive collection of the most popular animated adult comedies of all time, including Archer, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, King of the Hill and The Simpsons.
- Futurama joined this powerhouse comedy line-up in November 2021.
What They’re Saying:
- Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks, and Acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division said: “While the holidays are a time for family and friends, celebrating, and bringing joy to others, sometimes you just need a little break. What better way to do that than spending some time with the Griffin family and their hilarious antics. We at FXX are thrilled to gift fans with more than 185 hours of Family Guy and wish you all a happy holiday season with lots of laughter and a new year filled with the best adult comedies and programming throughout all of 2022.”