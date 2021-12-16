Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Coming to Pinball FX in March 2022

A brand new digital Indiana Jones pinball recreation is coming soon to Pinball FX and Pinball FX3.
What’s Happening:
- Arriving March 2022 as the 100th table to Pinball FX3, you’ll be able to relive iconic scenes from the movies in Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure in the first Williams recreation to Pinball FX and the newest classic to Williams Pinball mobile.
- The original Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure game first debuted in 1993.
- Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure combines a fan-favorite Williams machine with everyone’s favorite adventurer – enjoy the original music, sounds, rules, and look of the machine brought to the digital space for the first time.
- Relive the most iconic movie scenes like the escape from Castle Brunwald, the Rope Bridge standoff, and finding Marion on the Streets of Cairo.
- Experience the table just as you remember it, with true-to-life Pro Physics simulation, only found in Zen’s Pinball tables.
- Enjoy the table in a new way with extra 3D effects in the ‘Enhanced’ version that includes side wall art, ball trailer effects, particle effects and a whip-wielding Indiana Jones.