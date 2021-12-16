Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Coming to Pinball FX in March 2022

A brand new digital Indiana Jones pinball recreation is coming soon to Pinball FX and Pinball FX3. What’s Happening: Arriving March 2022 as the 100th table to Pinball FX3, you’ll be able to relive iconic scenes from the movies in Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure in the first Williams recreation to Pinball FX and the newest classic to Williams Pinball mobile.

The original Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure game first debuted in 1993.

Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure combines a fan-favorite Williams machine with everyone’s favorite adventurer – enjoy the original music, sounds, rules, and look of the machine brought to the digital space for the first time. Relive the most iconic movie scenes like the escape from Castle Brunwald, the Rope Bridge standoff, and finding Marion on the Streets of Cairo.

Experience the table just as you remember it, with true-to-life Pro Physics simulation, only found in Zen’s Pinball tables.

Enjoy the table in a new way with extra 3D effects in the 'Enhanced' version that includes side wall art, ball trailer effects, particle effects and a whip-wielding Indiana Jones.

