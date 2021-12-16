Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” Coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is soon to debut major digital platforms and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD following the digital release. Marvel fans can enjoy bonus content including four never-before-seen deleted scenes and a gag reel.

What’s Happening:

Eternals debuts on all major digital platforms January 12, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15, 2022.

debuts on all major digital platforms January 12, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15, 2022. Bonus Features include: Audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti and Mårten Larsson. Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU. Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes. Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the cast and crew. Deleted Scenes: Gravity – Phastos and Jack have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough. Nostalgia – Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon. Movies – Gligamesh and Kingo connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team. Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi.



More About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. Eternals is directed by Chloeì Zhao, produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy.

is directed by Chloeì Zhao, produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy. Marvel Studios’ newest film features: Gemma Chan as Sersi Richard Madden as Ikaris Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo Lia McHugh as Sprite Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos Lauren Ridloff as Makkari Barry Keoghan as Druig Don Lee as Gilgamesh Kit Harington as Dane Whitman Salma Hayek as Ajak Angelina Jolie as Thena

