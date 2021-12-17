It’s the Season of Sparkles! Disneyland Paris Offering Limited Time Holiday Nail Art Workshop at Lilly’s Boutique

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris over the holiday season can get their nails decorated for the occasion during a new Nail Art workshop being offered at Lilly’s Boutique.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is offering guests the chance to decorate their nails for the holiday season with a new exclusive Nail Art workshop.

Now through January 2, 2022 guests can visit Lilly's Boutique on Main Street U.S.A. to add some glitz and galmour to their personal style and make their fingers look extra fancy.

Guests will be able to choose the nail decoration that suits them best from a wide selection of Disney universes.

The experience is 39€ for one person or 59€ for two people.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 06.52.48.51.81

Good to Know:

Unfortunately, guests who already have polished nails will not be able to enjoy this experience.

Regular Disneyland Paris discounts apply.