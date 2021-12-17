Disneyland Paris Offers Guests More Flexibility with New Meal Plan Options Starting in Spring 2022

Starting this spring, Disneyland Paris will be offering resort hotel guests more flexibility when it comes to purchasing meal plans. Among the changes are more restaurants available to all guests, an additional meal coupon for the last day of their stay (Full Board plans), and a daily snack voucher for guests purchasing the Extra Plus plan.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced they are making changes to their current pre-paid meal plans to offer Disney Hotel guests more flexibility no matter their budget.

All meal plans will include 30 restaurant options spanning table service and quick service. Guests who purchase the Full Board option will receive an additional coupon per person for the last day of the stay (lunch or dinner).

As another option for guests, the Resort will begin offering an Extra Plus tier for Full Board meal plans that includes daily snacks and beverages in addition to meals.

The new offerings will go into effect for stays starting March 31, 2022.

Meal Plans

Standard Option – Available for Full and Half Board

Up to 31 restaurants including:

Table service restaurants (with a dedicated Meal Plan menu)

All-you-can-eat buffets

Quick service restaurants

Soft drink at every meal

With Full Board:

1 meal per day for a table service restaurant

1 meal (lunch or dinner) on your last day for a quick service restaurant

Prices:

Starting at 30 € per child; 49 € per adult per night for Half Board

Plus Option – Full and Half Boards

Up to 31 restaurants including:

Table service restaurants (with a dedicated Meal Plan menu)

All-you-can-eat buffets

Quick service restaurants

Soft drink at every meal

With Full Board:

1 meal (lunch or dinner) on your last day for the restaurant of your choice

Prices:

Starting at 40 € per child; 59 € per adult per night for Half Board

Extra Plus Option – Full Board Only

Up to 33 restaurants

Restaurants with Disney Characters for 1 meal per stay

Table service restaurants (with a dedicated Meal Plan menu)

All-you-can-eat buffets

Quick service restaurants

Soft drink at every meal

1 meal (lunch or dinner) on your last day in the restaurant of your choice

Extra Plus Snack and Drink – offered for each night of the stay and counts as an à la carte dessert accompanied by a hot/cold drink. Good at one of 35 locations in the Parks and Disney Village. It can be used at any time and includes take away snacks.

Extra Plus Drink – individual drink with or without alcohol to be enjoyed in more than 25 bars and restaurants in the Parks, Hotels and Disney Village at any time.

Prices:

Starting at 75 € per child, 119 € per adult per night