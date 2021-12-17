Fifth and Final Season of FX’s “Better Things” to Premiere in February

by | Dec 17, 2021 12:56 PM Pacific Time

The acclaimed and award-winning comedy series Better Things, directed by, produced by and starring Pamela Adlon, will premiere its fifth and final season on Monday, February 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming on Hulu. The premiere event will feature the first two episodes of the fifth season, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

  • In its fifth and final chapter, Better Things focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own) —Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.
  • Pamela Adlon stars in the series for which she is also an executive producer, writer and the sole director for season five.
  • In addition to Adlon, the series stars:
    • Mikey Madison
    • Hannah Riley
    • Olivia Edward
    • Celia Imrie
  • Better Things is produced by FX Productions.
  • The final season will also feature guest stars:
    • Lena Waithe
    • Ron Cephas Jones
    • Danny Trejo
    • Marty Krofft
    • Clive Russell
    • Casey Wilson
    • Rainbow Sun Francks
    • Angela Kinsey
    • Kevin Michael Richardson
    • Nelson Lee
    • Lennon Parham
    • Usman Ally
  • It will also feature the return of:
    • Diedrich Bader
    • Kevin Pollak
    • Rosalind Chao
    • Judy Gold
    • Cree Summer
    • Alysia Reiner
    • Greg Cromer
    • Dominic Burgess
    • Matthew Glave
    • Mario Cantone

What they’re saying:

  • John Landgraf, Chairman, FX: “While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do. Our thanks to Pamela, the extraordinary cast, the crew and everyone who worked on Better Things for putting an exclamation point on this brilliant, original, radically humanistic series.”

About Better Things:

  • The show tells the story of Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max, Frankie and Duke in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil, an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street.
  • Better Things was honored with a Peabody Award and Pamela Adlon has been nominated twice for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Adlon was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
 
 
