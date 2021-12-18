Disneyland Paris Makes Adjustments Due to New Travel Restrictions for United Kingdom Passengers Flying to France

France has put new travel restrictions in place making travel to Disneyland Paris a little more difficult if you’re traveling from the United Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Following the latest announcements from the French government, beginning today, December 18, those wishing to travel to France from the UK have to meet a specific criteria, regardless of vaccination status.

Those traveling to France must be doing so for essential travel, which leisure travel currently does not fall under.

Visit the UK Government’s website

If you are in France, in line with French authorities’ requirements, a Health Pass

Disneyland Paris is offering two options for guests affected by these new restrictions: Option #1: Cancel your stay and postpone your date of arrival with the same Hotel + Ticket package, at the same price, and with the same components (excluding transport arrangements which you will be able to rebook at the prevailing conditions and price) for selected arrivals until March 30, 2022, (excluding the period from December 16, 2021 to January 8, 2022), subject to hotel availability on the selected dates. Option #2: Cancel your stay and you will receive a full refund. If you wish to rebook your Hotel + Tickets package or a Hotel room only (without Park Tickets) for an arrival date from March 31, 2022 onwards, you will be able to do so at the prevailing price and conditions.

If you have a non-dated ticket, it will remain valid through March 31, 2022.

Currently you can cancel your dated ticket and receive a full refund up to 3 days prior to the day of arrival by visiting your Disney Account.

If you are unable to travel from the UK to Disneyland Paris for reasons beyond your control (such as travel restrictions or quarantine measures required by authorities) and your date of visit is within the 3 days window, you may cancel your dated ticket and receive a full refund.

Visit Disneyland Paris’ website for more details