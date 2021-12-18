Disneyland Paris Makes Adjustments Due to New Travel Restrictions for United Kingdom Passengers Flying to France

by | Dec 18, 2021 11:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

France has put new travel restrictions in place making travel to Disneyland Paris a little more difficult if you’re traveling from the United Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Following the latest announcements from the French government, beginning today, December 18, those wishing to travel to France from the UK have to meet a specific criteria, regardless of vaccination status.
  • Those traveling to France must be doing so for essential travel, which leisure travel currently does not fall under.
  • Visit the UK Government’s website to see the full list of what constitutes essential travel, including exemptions, testing, quarantine and other travel requirements.
  • If you are in France, in line with French authorities’ requirements, a Health Pass is required for any guests aged above 12 years and 2 months in order to visit the Disney Parks, the Disney Hotels and Disney Village.
  • Disneyland Paris is offering two options for guests affected by these new restrictions:
    • Option #1: Cancel your stay and postpone your date of arrival with the same Hotel + Ticket package, at the same price, and with the same components (excluding transport arrangements which you will be able to rebook at the prevailing conditions and price) for selected arrivals until March 30, 2022, (excluding the period from December 16, 2021 to January 8, 2022), subject to hotel availability on the selected dates.
    • Option #2: Cancel your stay and you will receive a full refund. If you wish to rebook your Hotel + Tickets package or a Hotel room only (without Park Tickets) for an arrival date from March 31, 2022 onwards, you will be able to do so at the prevailing price and conditions.
  • If you have a non-dated ticket, it will remain valid through March 31, 2022.
  • Currently you can cancel your dated ticket and receive a full refund up to 3 days prior to the day of arrival by visiting your Disney Account.
  • If you are unable to travel from the UK to Disneyland Paris for reasons beyond your control (such as travel restrictions or quarantine measures required by authorities) and your date of visit is within the 3 days window, you may cancel your dated ticket and receive a full refund.
  • Visit Disneyland Paris’ website for more details.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed