Photos: Holidays in Space at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

This year is the 10th year for Holidays in Space at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, and Jeremiah went to Cape Canaveral to check out the event yesterday.

The Visitor Complex is all decked out for the holidays in fabulous fashion.

The event runs December 17th – 31st (closed December 25th) during Kennedy Space Center operating hours.

The Atlantis West Pavilion is home to a 9-hole mini golf course, corn hole and jumbo "four in a row" games.

Many of the galactic holiday celebrations can be found inside the Pepsi Zero Sugar Holiday Village.

Between 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, live stage performances from Chris, their resident “Astro-Nut” and a DJ dance party are sure to entertain all ages, while immersive and festive photo opportunities create share-worthy memories.

Inside, you’ll find multiple space-themed holiday backdrops to take a selfie with.

The aforementioned DJ dance party inside the Holiday Village.

Guests can participate in engaging and educational activities throughout the day, like trivia to impress your friends back home and science experiments.

This year’s Holidays in Space collectible pin.

Even the NASA globe gets in on the holiday festivities, dressed up as an ornament.

Be sure to check out Holidays in Space at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, running now through December 31st!