Walt Disney Family Museums Cancels Screenings of “Christmas with Walt Disney”

An annual Christmas tradition at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California has been cancelled while they reassess their special exhibition film from Producer and Director Don Hahn, Christmas with Walt Disney.
What’s Happening:
- The screenings of Christmas with Walt Disney (2009) on December 18, 19, and 26, 2021 at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco have been cancelled.
- The museum cancelled the screenings as they are currently reviewing the film to ensure that any negative depictions of people and cultures are addressed.
- The Walt Disney Family Museum wants to encourage mindful discussion about misrepresentation and negative stereotypes and use these lessons from the past to create a more inclusive future.
- Ticket holders will be refunded within the next week and will receive an email confirmation of the refund. If you are a ticket holder and there is any issue with your refund, the museum asks you to please email [email protected]
- Christmas with Walt Disney is a Walt Disney Family Museum original production directed by Don Hahn (Waking Sleeping Beauty), that features Disney family home movies and holiday segments from Walt’s shorts and feature films as Walt’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller (1933-2013), shares her Christmas memories alongside them along with holiday segments from classic Disney films and vintage Disneyland footage.
- Many of Walt’s films feature Christmas scenes including: Lady and the Tramp, Babes in Toyland, Swiss Family Robinson, and more. Walt’s love of the holidays is unsurprising given his embrace of family; Christmas for Walt was yet another opportunity to create magic and happiness for his audience.