Disney-Owned Networks Return to YouTube TV as Carriage Agreement is Reached

Not even two days after the Disney-owned networks were pulled from YouTube TV after a carriage-agreement deadline had passed with a deal not-yet-reached, the two entertainment companies reached an agreement allowing the networks to return to the provider.
What’s Happening:
- Previously, we reported that YouTube TV and the Walt Disney Company failed to reach a carriage agreement, and the Disney-owned Networks and local ABC Networks found on the provider had been pulled.
- Now, YouTube TV has announced that the pair have finally reached an agreement, and the networks are returning to YouTube TV.
- Subscribers who also lost any saved media and content from the networks will once again find it in their libraries.
- When this news broke a few days ago, YouTube TV also announced that the price of the service would be decreased by $15.00, dropping from $64.99 to $49.99. With today’s news, they also revealed that the price would revert back to the original $64.99.
- Reportedly, the dispute leading up to the original deadline had largely revolved around money, with Google claiming that Disney had demanded higher fees for its TV networks than “services of a similar size” pay. YouTube also noted that customers could sign up for the Disney Bundle ($13.99/month) for access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu on-demand with ads.
- The news came not even two days after the original deadline had passed, but enough time to see the Disney-Owned networks pulled from the service. They announced the return of the channels on the screens of subscribers as well as their official Twitter account.
We're happy to announce that we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library. Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day.
— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 19, 2021
- The Disney-owned channels that had previously gone dark on YouTube TV but are now being restored include:
- Local ABC channels
- ABC News Live
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- Freeform
- FX
- FXX
- FXM
- National Geographic
- National Geographic Wild
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3 (via the ESPN app)
- ESPNU
- ESPNews
- SEC Network
- ACC Network