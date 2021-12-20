ESPN Teaming with Cinemark to Bring College Football Playoff Games to the Big Screen

by | Dec 20, 2021 2:11 PM Pacific Time

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it is teaming up with ESPN to bring some of college football’s most exciting and prestigious games to the big screen, only at Cinemark theatres.

  • This postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship, at select U.S. theatres.
  • No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • Immediately following, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.
  • The winners of the two games will go head-to-head for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.
  • Enthusiasts who do not want to punt on the chance to see the games in theatres can reserve their seat when they purchase a $10 concessions package.
  • Fans will score special prizes after each contest based on the winning team. Sales kick off today.
  • For information on participating theatres and to purchase concessions packages, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

The local markets for all four CFP semifinalists will feature theatres providing this unique experience. The full list of markets includes:

  • Alabama
    • Huntsville
  • California
    • Los Angeles
    • Sacramento
    • San Francisco
  • Colorado
    • Colorado Springs
  • Connecticut
    • Hartford
  • Florida
    • Jacksonville
  • Georgia
    • Atlanta
  • Louisiana
    • Baton Rouge
  • Maryland
    • Baltimore
  • Michigan
    • Detroit
  • Mississippi
    • Jackson
  • New Mexico
    • Albuquerque
  • Nevada
    • Las Vegas
  • New York
    • Rochester
  • Ohio
    • Cincinnati
    • Cleveland
    • Columbus
    • Dayton
  • Oklahoma
    • Oklahoma City
  • Oregon
    • Eugene
  • Texas
    • Austin
    • Dallas
    • El Paso
    • Houston
  • Utah
    • Salt Lake City
  • Washington
    • Seattle

What they’re saying:

  • Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP Global Content: “We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound. This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”
 
 
