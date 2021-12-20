Funko Unveils New Popsies Greeting Cards

This morning, Funko announced their newest product line, Popsies, which will place Funko in the greeting aisle for the first time.

What’s Happening:

Sold exclusively in Walmart stores starting December 26, the leading pop culture consumer products company will provide fans with collectible, interactive and celebratory pop-up greetings from iconic pop culture characters.

Popsies will feature iconic characters that represent some of the world’s most historic franchises for a wide assortment of everyday occasions.

Popsies will retail for $6.98.

Most of the Popsies revealed so far are characters from both Marvel

You can also find some more unique offerings, such as the mascot of Bob’s Big Boy, a hamburger restaurant chain in California.

In 2022, Funko will offer seasonal Popsies for multiple holidays beginning with Valentine’s Day in February.

What They’re Saying: