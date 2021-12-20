Funko Unveils New Popsies Greeting Cards

This morning, Funko announced their newest product line, Popsies, which will place Funko in the greeting aisle for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- Sold exclusively in Walmart stores starting December 26, the leading pop culture consumer products company will provide fans with collectible, interactive and celebratory pop-up greetings from iconic pop culture characters.
- Popsies will feature iconic characters that represent some of the world’s most historic franchises for a wide assortment of everyday occasions.
- Popsies will retail for $6.98.
- Most of the Popsies revealed so far are characters from both Marvel and DC. Characters include Spider-Man, Thanos, Iron Man, Harley Quinn, Batman, Wonder Woman and the Joker.
- You can also find some more unique offerings, such as the mascot of Bob’s Big Boy, a hamburger restaurant chain in California.
- In 2022, Funko will offer seasonal Popsies for multiple holidays beginning with Valentine’s Day in February.
What They’re Saying:
- Andrew Perlmutter, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer at Funko said: “Funko’s products have always been a natural gift for the people we love and Popsies is another terrific way to celebrate these fandoms. We enjoy being able to provide an experience that not only celebrates our fans' passion for these beloved characters, but also expresses their love and appreciation for friends and family through the product’s unique messages.”