NHL Postpones ESPN+’s Hockey Night Game Due to COVID-Related Issues

The NHL has postponed tomorrow night’s game between the Seattle Kraken and the Arizona Coyotes, which was scheduled to air during ESPN+’s “Hockey Night.”
- The game has been postponed due to COVID-related issues affecting the Seattle Kraken.
- ESPN announced the cancellation on their PR Twitter account.
- The news comes after the NFL had to postpone three games as it saw record numbers of positive COVID-19 tests among players and coaches.
- There is no news yet as to when the game will be rescheduled but be sure to check back for more news on how this will affect ESPN+ programming.