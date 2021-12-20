NHL Postpones ESPN+’s Hockey Night Game Due to COVID-Related Issues

The NHL has postponed tomorrow night’s game between the Seattle Kraken and the Arizona Coyotes, which was scheduled to air during ESPN+’s “Hockey Night.”

The game has been postponed due to COVID-related issues affecting the Seattle Kraken.

ESPN announced the cancellation on their PR Twitter account

The news comes after the NFL had to postpone three games as it saw record numbers of positive COVID-19 tests among players and coaches.

There is no news yet as to when the game will be rescheduled but be sure to check back for more news on how this will affect ESPN+ programming.