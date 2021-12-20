“Our Time: Baylor Basketball” to Give Fans Behind-The-Scenes Look at Men’s and Women’s Teams on ESPN+

Our Time: Baylor Basketball, the third season of the Our Time series exclusively on ESPN+, will premiere Thursday, January 6. The new, 12-episode season, which debuts weekly on Thursdays on “Big 12 Now” on ESPN+, gives fans an unprecedented look behind the scenes of Baylor’s No. 1 men’s and No. 5 women’s basketball teams, two of the most successful college basketball programs in the country.

Like the previous two iterations of Our Time , which followed the Oklahoma State and UCF football programs, Our Time: Baylor Basketball offers a special look inside the men’s and women’s teams.

, which followed the Oklahoma State and UCF football programs, offers a special look inside the men’s and women’s teams. Expectations in Waco are higher than ever for both basketball teams this season. The storied women’s program enters a new era under first-year head coach Nicki Collen, while the men’s team has ‘repeat’ on their minds as head coach Scott Drew’s retooled roster seeks to hold its reign atop college basketball following their historic run to the school’s first ever national championship last year.

Baylor men’s basketball, led by Drew since 2003 and the current defending NCAA Tournament Champion, has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 13 times, including two additional Final Four appearances in 1948 and 1950.

The men’s program has been ranking No. 1 in each of the last three seasons. In contrast, Collen is in her first season with the Baylor women’s program, one with a long history of success and national recognition, including having won the NCAA Championship three times, most recently in 2019. Collen is a former head coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

