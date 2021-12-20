“Our Time: Baylor Basketball” to Give Fans Behind-The-Scenes Look at Men’s and Women’s Teams on ESPN+

by | Dec 20, 2021 1:12 PM Pacific Time

Our Time: Baylor Basketball, the third season of the Our Time series exclusively on ESPN+, will premiere Thursday, January 6. The new, 12-episode season, which debuts weekly on Thursdays on “Big 12 Now” on ESPN+, gives fans an unprecedented look behind the scenes of Baylor’s No. 1 men’s and No. 5 women’s basketball teams, two of the most successful college basketball programs in the country.

  • Like the previous two iterations of Our Time, which followed the Oklahoma State and UCF football programs, Our Time: Baylor Basketball offers a special look inside the men’s and women’s teams.
  • Expectations in Waco are higher than ever for both basketball teams this season. The storied women’s program enters a new era under first-year head coach Nicki Collen, while the men’s team has ‘repeat’ on their minds as head coach Scott Drew’s retooled roster seeks to hold its reign atop college basketball following their historic run to the school’s first ever national championship last year.
  • Baylor men’s basketball, led by Drew since 2003 and the current defending NCAA Tournament Champion, has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 13 times, including two additional Final Four appearances in 1948 and 1950.
  • The men’s program has been ranking No. 1 in each of the last three seasons. In contrast, Collen is in her first season with the Baylor women’s program, one with a long history of success and national recognition, including having won the NCAA Championship three times, most recently in 2019. Collen is a former head coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

What they’re saying:

  • Baylor Men’s head coach Scott Drew: “Our Time is a great opportunity for fans to get a closer look behind the scenes of everything that goes into our Culture of JOY. We’re really excited that this will give basketball fans around the world a chance to get to know our players and our program on a deeper level.”
  • Baylor Women’s head coach Nicki Collen: “We’re excited for fans to get an exclusive inside look at the Baylor Women’s Basketball program. Our Time is such a unique opportunity to provide a glimpse into everyday life here at Baylor and for people to get to know more about our players and program.”
  • Brian Lockhart, senior vice president, ESPN Original Content and ESPN Films: “After two successful seasons of Our Time, this is a unique opportunity to take things to a new level. It’s a rare privilege to cover both the defending national champion men’s program, one of the true rising powers of the sport, and the historically successful women’s program as it transitions under the new leadership of Nicki Collen. Giving fans a look into both teams and the community surrounding them in Waco will be truly special.”
 
 
