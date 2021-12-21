Six “Beauty and the Beast” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

The “tale as old as time” has come back to Funko for a new collection of the fan favorite Pop! figures. Celebrate 30 years of the beloved animated classic Beauty and the Beast and add these incredible, colorful characters to your Disney display.

Six new Beauty and the Beast Pop! figures are now available on Entertainment Earth

The collection includes: Cogsworth Belle with the Magic Mirror Gaston The Beast with his hair in curls Lumiere Belle in her winter outfit

Each sells for $11.99 and are available for pre-order. They are expected to ship to fans in February and April 2022.

Beauty and the Beast Cogsworth Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Beauty and the Beast Belle with Mirror Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Beauty and the Beast Formal Gaston Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Beauty and the Beast Beast with Curls Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Beauty and the Beast Be Our Guest Lumiere Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Beauty and the Beast Winter Belle Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99