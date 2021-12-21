ESPN’s College Football Playoff MegaCast Returns With Nearly 40 Presentations of New Year’s Six Games

ESPN boasts eight presentations of each College Football Playoff Semifinal courtesy of the network’s signature CFP MegaCast production on Friday, December 31.
What’s Happening:
- In total, nearly 40 presentations will be available across the New Year’s Six, peaking with the CFP Semifinals as the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic highlights No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m. ET) and the Capital One Orange Bowl features No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia (7:30 p.m.).
- Across all New Year’s Six games, ESPN will provide fans with three dozen different presentations across the six preeminent bowls. ESPN’s entire offering of the New Year’s Six is a preview of its presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, January 10, at 8 p.m.
Additional New Year’s Six Matchups:
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State
- PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
- Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State
- Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
Further details on the many different ways these presentations can be experienced and the technology used are available on ESPN's website.
Complete details regarding the College Football Playoff National Championship MegaCast offerings will be released following the CFP Semifinals.