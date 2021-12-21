10-Episode Fifth Season of FX’s “Snowfall” to Premiere Wednesday, February 23rd

FX has announced that the fifth season of their hit show, Snowfall, will premiere Wednesday, February 23rd on the network.

What’s Happening:

Snowfall will premiere its 10-episode fifth season with the first two episodes on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu

will premiere its 10-episode fifth season with the first two episodes on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on FX also announced that they will run a new teaser trailer for the show during ESPN and ABC

Snowfall ’s fourth season reigns as FX’s most-watched series of 2021 inclusive of all forms of linear and streaming viewing.

’s fourth season reigns as FX’s most-watched series of 2021 inclusive of all forms of linear and streaming viewing. The first four seasons of Snowfall are available to stream on Hulu.

are available to stream on Hulu. Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner.

is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.

What They’re Saying:

Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said: “Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year. Our thanks to everyone on the creative team, the remarkable cast and crew who make Snowfall one of the best series on television.”

About Snowfall:

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they've ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.