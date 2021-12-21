Holiday Food Offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Showcased in New TikTok

Disney Parks posted a TikTok video highlighting the holiday food offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in their Holiday Foodie Roundup!

First up on the Foodie Roundup is the Reindeer Mousse from Rosie’s All American Cafe, a gingerbread and peanut buttery treat that looks good enough to satisfy your holiday sweet tooth!

Next, the Holiday Candy Cane Shake from Hollywood Scoops comes with candy cane ice cream, piled high in whipped cream and a frosted chocolate cake donut on top.

The fan-favorite Lunch Box Tarts from Woody’s Lunchbox have been given a holiday twist with the apple pie filled Holiday Lunch Box Tart.

At Backlot Express, you’ll find the decadent Red Velvet Whoopie Pie complete with holiday sprinkles.

The Holiday Bliss cocktail comes from the Tune-In Lounge located inside of 50’s Prime Time Cafe. The cocktail consists of Stoli Vanil Vodka, Sour Apple Pucker, caramel and vanilla ice cream mix with a candy cane rim.

The last two treats both come from ABC Commissary. First, the Santa’s Belt Cookie and the Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate complete with marshmallows and chocolate drizzle.