Knott’s Berry Farm Announces 2022 Slate of Seasonal Events

Today, Knott’s Berry Farm shared their lineup and the dates of seasonal events and exciting entertainment for 2022!

What’s Happening:

With several exciting seasonal events and activities, Knott’s Berry Farm always has so many different ways to stay entertained throughout the year!

Kicking off with the first event of 2022 is the Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration, running daily beginning January 22 through March 6, 2022. This celebration is dedicated to the world Charles M. Schultz created. This festive celebration is now running daily for the first time, beginning on January 22 through March 6, 2022. Guests can step into PEANUTS comic strips, as the beloved Gang takes over the entire park, with experiences that allow fans of all ages to play and interact with their favorite PEANUTS characters. The celebration also includes delicious PEANUTS-inspired food, reimagined live shows and new specially-themed décor. Knott’s also teased the addition of a new friend to join in on all the fun.

Beginning March 18 through April 24, 2022, Knott's Boysenberry Festival is back and bigger than ever, with an additional week to celebrate the little berry that started it all. This annual food festival runs from March 18 and extends through April 24. This year's lineup will feature new and returning boysenberry creations ranging from savory foods to specialty drinks and tasty treats, all created by Knott's Culinary Team. In addition to all the delicious offerings, guests can experience a wide selection of entertainment, live music and fun activities for the whole family.

Your favorite town of Calico comes to life once again with the return of the immersive western adventure, Ghost Town Alive! From May 20 through September 5 2022, Guests are invited to become a part of this summer’s action-packed storyline in the streets of Ghost Town. Ghost Town Alive! will offer new adventures, roles, characters, and entertainment during summertime at Knott’s starting May 20 through September 5.

The summer fun does not stop there because when the sun goes down, the nighttime event begins with Knott’s Summer Nights. This party after dusk offers a variety of live music, classic summer eats and games for the whole family to enjoy. Guests can also experience unique photo opportunities and fun interactions with the Party Planning Crew of Summer Nights who help make it an event to remember.

Knott’s Scary Farm runs from select nights starting September 22 through October 31, 2022. Knott’s Scary Farm, Southern California’s largest immersive Halloween experience, will be returning for its 49th year with terrifying new scares. There is nowhere to hide as frights await you at every turn and more than 1,000 monsters roam the park and lurk in the fog, waiting to feed on the blood-curdling screams of guests.

Knott’s Spooky Farm returns for daytime weekends starting October 1 through October 31, 2022. Enjoy the Halloween season at Knott’s Spooky Farm, a family-friendly fall time celebration. Little ghouls can trick-or-treat around the town of Calico’s shops and buildings to collect sweet treats from the friendly townsfolk. Families can join in on the Halloween fun as the park is transformed with themed décor and spooky surprises.

Knott’s Merry Farm begins November 18 through January 1, 2023. The most magical time of the year at Knott’s when the park completely transforms with whimsical décor and thousands of twinkling lights throughout every corner. Families can enjoy the holidays in Santa's Christmas Cabin by sharing their wish lists with jolly ol' St. Nick himself and grabbing his famous milk and cookies. The streets of Ghost Town fill with Calico Carolers performing songs of the season while you explore an array of local artisans selling unique gifts perfect for loved ones in the Christmas Crafts Village. At nighttime, you can enjoy a magical Snow and Glow experience dancing to the beat of holiday music while snow gently falls in a one-of-a-kind moment.