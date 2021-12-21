New Trailer, Poster Released for 20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile”

A new trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile are here. This tale of passion and jealousy, which is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star ensemble cast, opens in U.S. theaters February 11, 2022.

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.

is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Watch the new trailer for Death on the Nile:

Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.

transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller. Check out the new poster for the upcoming film below:

The cast:

Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot

Tom Bateman

four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening

Russell Brand

Ali Fazal

Dawn French

Gal Gadot

Armie Hammer

Rose Leslie

Emma Mackey

Sophie Okonedo

Jennifer Saunders

Letitia Wright

The creative team:

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Written by: Michael Green, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel

Produced by: Ridley Scott Kenneth Branagh Judy Hofflund Kevin J. Walsh

Executive produced by: Mark Gordon Simon Kinberg Matthew Jenkins James Prichard Mathew Prichard



What they’re saying: