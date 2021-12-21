New Trailer, Poster Released for 20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile”

by | Dec 21, 2021 9:38 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

A new trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile are here. This tale of passion and jealousy, which is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star ensemble cast, opens in U.S. theaters February 11, 2022.

  • Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.
  • Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.
  • Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.
  • Watch the new trailer for Death on the Nile:

  • Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.
  • Check out the new poster for the upcoming film below:

The cast:

  • Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot
  • Tom Bateman
  • four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening
  • Russell Brand
  • Ali Fazal
  • Dawn French
  • Gal Gadot
  • Armie Hammer
  • Rose Leslie
  • Emma Mackey
  • Sophie Okonedo
  • Jennifer Saunders
  • Letitia Wright

The creative team:

  • Directed by:
    • Kenneth Branagh
  • Written by:
    • Michael Green, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel
  • Produced by:
    • Ridley Scott
    • Kenneth Branagh
    • Judy Hofflund
    • Kevin J. Walsh
  • Executive produced by:
    • Mark Gordon
    • Simon Kinberg
    • Matthew Jenkins
    • James Prichard
    • Mathew Prichard

What they’re saying:

  • 20th Century Studios production president Steve Asbell: “Ken’s sweeping, elegant vision for this classic story deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. We’re so proud of this film, our brilliant cast, and the stellar work that went into bringing Death on the Nile to screen. We know that audiences can’t wait to experience Hercule Poirot’s next adventure, and we’re thrilled to continue working with Ken as he lends his masterful storytelling vision to the newest film in this celebrated franchise.”
  • James Prichard, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Ltd.: “More than 100 years after the publication of Agatha Christie’s first novel, her crime fiction works remain immensely popular and continue to be discovered anew by people around the world. I’m thrilled that Disney and our partners believe in this franchise, which has helped introduce millions of new fans to Christie’s classic works. We’re honored to be in business with Disney, Ken, and all who are dedicated to preserving the long legacy of these titles for future generations.”
 
 
