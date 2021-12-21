One of Krakoa’s Leaders Will Walk Away in “Destiny of X”

The X-Men are about to enter a new era when “Destiny of X” begins in March. Today, Marvel gave us a little tease as to what we can expect when the new story arc begins.

As Marvel said in their tweet

Based on the cover that accompanies the tease, it appears it will be Magneto that will be leaving the mutant nation behind him.

“Destiny of X” will span multiple titles and will kick off in March.

About Destiny of X: