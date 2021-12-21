Toys for Tots Recognizes Disney for Enduring Support as VoluntEARS Distribute Toys to Thousands of Families

Ahead of the holiday season, the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots national leadership team held a special recognition ceremony for Disney VoluntEARS as a thank you for their continued support of the Foundation and efforts in bringing some magic to children and families in need during the holidays.

National leadership of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation paid a visit to Disney VoluntEARS as they prepared to greet hundreds of families in need who lined their cars up on a warm Orlando morning outside a toy distribution center.

In recognition of the decade-long relationship between Disney and the foundation, retired Marine Lt. Gen. Jim Laster, president and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and members of his leadership team joined Mickey Mouse to thank Disney cast members during a special recognition ceremony held inside the distribution warehouse.

This year, Disney’s longstanding relationship with Toys for Tots continued and included: Kicked off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive with a $500,000 donation to Toys for Tots. As part of this donation, $50,000 directly supported efforts in the Central Florida community. This year, more than 10,000 toys were donated at Walt Disney World Hundreds of Disney VoluntEARS helped sort and distribute donated toys at local Toys for Tots warehouses for the past several weeks, collectively volunteering more than 2,000 hours.



About Toys for Tots:

Toys for Tots began in 1947 in Hollywood as the brain child of Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks and his wife Diane. Maj. Hendricks, an executive in the entertainment industry, was friends with many celebrities who he approached to help support the newly created Marine Toys for Tots program.

As a personal friend, Walt Disney designed the first Toys for Tots poster which included a miniature three-car train that was subsequently adopted as the Toys for Tots logo that is still in use today.

What they’re saying: