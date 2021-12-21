“Women of Marvel #1” Features Marvel’s Female Heroines in An All-New Comic Series

This March, WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 will continue the tradition of highlighting Marvel’s female heroes in an all-new collection of tales crafted by a lineup of incredible female creators!
What’s Happening:
- WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 features seasoned veterans and up-and-coming talent. This cast of writers and artists gives their own spin on beloved heroines, showing the fire, mystery, grace and joy that makes them phenomenal women.
- In WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 adventures you can look forward to:
- Squirrel Girl and Black Widow team-up against a maniacal villain in a story that explores the complexities of superhero identities by Hugo award winning writer Charlie Jane Anders.
- An action-packed Shanna the She-Devil and Silver Sable short sees the jungle ladies battle against wild animal poachers by award winning video game script writer Rhianna Pratchett.
- A dark Jessica Jones tale of compulsion and redemption from celebrated creator Jordie Bellaire and drawn by rising star Zoe Thorogood.
- A fun-filled page-flipper of Black Cat’s greatest failures and latest triumphes by novelist Preeti Chhibber and superstar artists Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage and more!
- The Marvel Comics writing debut of artist Mirka Andolfo.
- Stay tuned for more creative team announcements and don’t miss the latest must-have from the Voices pull list when WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 arrives on March 9.