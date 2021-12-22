Disney Twisted-Wonderland Mobile Adventure Game Launching January 20, 2022

Disney and Aniplex have announced the launch of a brand new Villains-themed adventure game, entitled Disney Twisted-Wonderland.
What’s Happening:
- Characters inspired by Disney Villains weave wicked schoolyard schemes in this magical adventure featuring rhythm games and RPG-style battles.
- Perhaps there's more to "villains" than meets the eye… Summoned by a magic mirror to Twisted Wonderland, a world altogether unlike your own, you arrive at Night Raven College, a prestigious arcane academy. With nowhere else to go, you accept the masked headmaster's hospitality and begin searching for a way home.
- You quickly find that the students of this school are as talented as they are dysfunctional—bickering and competition are the perpetual order of the day. Will you be able to work with them and eventually return from whence you came? And what secrets lie within the villainous hearts of these students?
- You will take History of Magic, Alchemy, and Flight classes alongside the students of Night Raven College.
- As you dig deeper into your studies, you will unlock more of the story, which has gameplay divided into three parts:
- Story segments, in which you advance through the tale of Twisted Wonderland
- Battles, in which characters fight by slinging spells
- Twistunes, in which you play a rhythm game and tap along to the music
- The game will feature characters inspired by classic Disney movies, such as Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, Hercules, Sleeping Beauty and more.
- Disney Twisted-Wonderland will be released January 20, 2022 on the Apple App Store and other mobile app platforms.