Face Coverings Required Indoors for Guests and Team Members at Universal Orlando Beginning This Friday

According to a tweet from Universal Orlando and an email sent today to Universal Orlando Team Members, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, December 24 at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both Guests and Team Members regardless of vaccination status.

What’s Happening:

Masks will now once again be required inside of restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment Guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, Guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.

Universal Team Members are expected to continue practicing social distancing whenever possible and wash their hands regularly. Team Members are also encouraged to not report to work if they are not feeling well or have any COVID symptoms, including mild cold symptoms.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/Kr14xkBh0c — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 22, 2021

The new mask policy that goes into effect December 24, 2021, resembles the former face covering policy prior to Universal Orlando removing its indoor mask requirement for guests on May 29, 2021 and Team Members on June 26, 2021.

Universal states that they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.