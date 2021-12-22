10-Episode Third Season of FX’s “Atlanta” to Premiere Thursday, March 24th

After a three-year hiatus, FX has announced that their award-winning hit comedy series Atlanta will return for its third season on Thursday, March 24th.

What’s Happening:

The 10-episode third season of Atlanta will begin its run with the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu

FX also announced that they will run a new teaser trailer for the show during ESPN and ABC

The third season marks the first time Atlanta will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu.

The first two seasons are also available to stream on Hulu.

Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

What They’re Saying:

Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said: “We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

About Atlanta Season 3:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.