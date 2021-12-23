“GMA” Guest List: Stacey Abrams, Ryan Seacrest and More to Appear Week of December 27th

Here are the programming highlights of ABC’s Good Morning America for the upcoming week of December 27, 2021 – January 1, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 27th-January 1st:
- Monday, December 27
- Aida Rodriguez (Fighting Words)
- Lori Bergamotto (Holiday returns)
- Alex Snodgrass (Christmas leftovers and winter comfort meals)
- Tuesday, December 28
- Stacey Abrams (Georgia gubernatorial candidate)
- Billy Porter (New Year’s Rockin’ Eve)
- Gotham Chopra (Main in the Arena)
- Sam Heughan (Outlander)
- Wednesday, December 29
- Ciara (New Year’s Rockin’ Eve)
- Katy Perry
- Janina Gavankar (Big Sky)
- Thursday, December 30
- Ryan Seacrest (New Year’s Rockin’ Eve)
- Chef Elle Simone (Ultimate New Year’s Eve party boards)
- American Girl’s 2022 Girl of the Year reveal
- Friday, December 31
- Rapper LL Cool J (New Year’s Rockin’ Eve)
- Melissa Garcia (2022 fashion forecast)
- Saturday, January 1 – (Pre-tapped)
- Maya Feller (Registered dietitian)
- Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.