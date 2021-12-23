“GMA” Guest List: Stacey Abrams, Ryan Seacrest and More to Appear Week of December 27th

Here are the programming highlights of ABC’s Good Morning America for the upcoming week of December 27, 2021 – January 1, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 27th-January 1st:

Monday, December 27 Aida Rodriguez ( Fighting Words ) Lori Bergamotto (Holiday returns) Alex Snodgrass (Christmas leftovers and winter comfort meals)

Tuesday, December 28 Stacey Abrams (Georgia gubernatorial candidate) Billy Porter ( New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ) Gotham Chopra ( Main in the Arena ) Sam Heughan ( Outlander )

Wednesday, December 29 Ciara ( New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ) Katy Perry Janina Gavankar ( Big Sky )

Thursday, December 30 Ryan Seacrest ( New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ) Chef Elle Simone (Ultimate New Year’s Eve party boards) American Girl’s 2022 Girl of the Year reveal

Friday, December 31 Rapper LL Cool J ( New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ) Melissa Garcia (2022 fashion forecast)

Saturday, January 1 – (Pre-tapped) Maya Feller (Registered dietitian) Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.