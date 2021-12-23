“Hawkeye”-Themed Yule Log to Debut on Marvel’s YouTube Channel on Christmas Eve

This week marked the season finale of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ but the holiday fun doesn;t have to stop there. Marvel has announced that a Kate Bishop-inspired yule log will debut on their YouTube channel on Christmas Eve.

The description of the new video invites Marvel fans to grab some hot cocoa and cuddle up by the fireplace at Kate Bishop’s inspired NYC apartment.

The yule log will premiere tomorrow, Christmas Eve at 12 PM ET. You can come back right here and watch it below:

About Hawkeye:

is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5).

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.

You can watch the full first season of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ now.