“Hawkeye”-Themed Yule Log to Debut on Marvel’s YouTube Channel on Christmas Eve

This week marked the season finale of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ but the holiday fun doesn;t have to stop there. Marvel has announced that a Kate Bishop-inspired yule log will debut on their YouTube channel on Christmas Eve.
- The description of the new video invites Marvel fans to grab some hot cocoa and cuddle up by the fireplace at Kate Bishop’s inspired NYC apartment.
- The yule log will premiere tomorrow, Christmas Eve at 12 PM ET. You can come back right here and watch it below:
About Hawkeye:
- Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
- The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.
- Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5).
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.
You can watch the full first season of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ now.