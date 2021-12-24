Watch “The Book of Boba Fett” on OLED to Get The Filmmaker’s True Intent

A new teaser for The Book of Boba Fett has been released, doubling as an advertisement for OLED Space by LG Display.

What’s Happening:

OLED showcases The Book of Boba Fett in line with the filmmakers’ true intent. It provides the picture quality that ensures the best viewing experience.

in line with the filmmakers’ true intent. It provides the picture quality that ensures the best viewing experience. See the galaxy in its epic scale. Fully immerse yourself into the cinematic landscape, as if you are really there. With its ultra-large screen, OLED provides you the portal into the world of The Book of Boba Fett .

. OLED displays, for those unaware, are similar to an LED TV, but have pixels that are self-illuminating.

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

, a thrilling adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.