“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks with the Cast & Crew of “Encanto,” Recaps Boba Fett’s Story So Far

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts talk with the cast and crew of Encanto, give you all the facts you need to know about the legendary bounty hunter before The Book of Boba Fett, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by having a talk with the cast and crew of Encanto .

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by having a talk with the cast and crew of . Joining them to talk about the movie and answers some magical questions are songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), John Leguizamo (Bruno), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustin), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), along with writers/co-directors Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush.

Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

The duo then recap Boba Fett’s story so-far, from Attack of the Clones , to The Empire Strikes Back and The Mandalorian , all leading up to the debut of The Book of Boba Fett .

, to and , all leading up to the debut of . Finally, before signing off for the year, a brief recap of the host’s antics from the past year is played.