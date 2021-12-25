Inspring Teen Leads Main Street Philharmonic During ABC’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Viewers of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on the ABC Network this morning were treated to the inspiring story of a young man and his amazing Christmas surprise.

What’s Happening:

During this morning’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, Massachusetts high schooler Luke Barry proudly marched in uniform and led the way as special guest percussionist with the legendary Main Street Philharmonic Magic Kingdom

Luke, who felt right at home with Disney parade performers, has an unending passion for marching bands that began shortly after being diagnosed with Autism as a toddler.

Over the years, his love of music and bands continued to grow and even saw Luke creating his very own neighborhood marching ensemble with friends and family, and the help of the local community.

Thanks to this, it’s clear that Luke has also developed a special knack for inspiring people and making others happy. Disney recently surprised this extraordinary teen with a special invitation to join the parade and enjoy the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World

Luke and his family have said that their Disney Parks visit was a memory of a lifetime filled with amazing experiences.

If you were to ask others who met Luke during his visit, you’d also hear some amazing stories showing that the teen represents much of what’s good in the world. Luke remembers every person’s name he meets, picks flowers for friends, family, and friendly strangers who cross his path – and we’re proud to share his story with all of you.

You can catch Luke’s appearance and march down Main Street U.S.A. and enjoy all of the resort of the excitement from the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Hulu