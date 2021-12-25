Kermit the Frog Shares Christmas Greetings, Reminds Viewers “Goodness Goes A Long Way”

This Christmas, Kermit the Frog is sending out some hi-ho-ho-holiday wishes to all the Muppet Fans out there, asking them to be themselves this Christmas Season.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Christmas, a new video from The Muppets featuring Kermit the Frog has dropped showing the famous frog sharing holiday greetings.

In the video, Kermit says that (despite what Miss Piggy says) there is more to Christmas than the gifts under the tree.

He suggests giving the gift of yourself, and gives the example of not wrapping yourself up in paper, but to call your mom, donate toys, or even just be nice and give up that last slice of pie. A little goodness goes a long way.

And while we don’t see any of our other Muppet friends, Kermit does speak for Gonzo, Fozzie, and others when he tells us Merry Christmas.

Want more Kermit the Frog and Muppet Christmas Fun? The Muppet Christmas Carol and A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa are now available for streaming on Disney+

and are now available for streaming on You can also check out the latest film from the Muppets gang, Muppets Haunted Mansion , also available on Disney+.