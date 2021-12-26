2021 Military Bowl On ESPN Cancelled

The 2021 Military Bowl, presented by Peraton and set to be broadcast on ESPN tomorrow, December 27th, has been cancelled.

What’s Happening:

The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Boston College.

Boston College and East Carolina had been scheduled to play Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Military Bowl Parade and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, scheduled for Monday morning, also are canceled.

Information for ticket refunds will be available early this week.

The 2021 Military Bowl was a college football bowl game that was set to be broadcast on December 27, 2021, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

What They’re Saying: