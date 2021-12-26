2021 Military Bowl On ESPN Cancelled

The 2021 Military Bowl, presented by Peraton and set to be broadcast on ESPN tomorrow, December 27th, has been cancelled.
What’s Happening:
- The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Boston College.
- Boston College and East Carolina had been scheduled to play Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
- The Military Bowl Parade and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, scheduled for Monday morning, also are canceled.
- Information for ticket refunds will be available early this week.
- The 2021 Military Bowl was a college football bowl game that was set to be broadcast on December 27, 2021, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
What They’re Saying:
- Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck: “This is a terrible situation obviously. We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is top priority. The decision not to play is understandable, but disappointing…The Military Bowl Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for and support the nation’s service members. The Bowl is a big part of this, so it is devastating to think that it could impact our ability to make a positive difference for those who serve our nation.”
- Boston College Director of Athletics Pat Kraft: “Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team. We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority. Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”