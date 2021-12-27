Fantasyland Castle, “Partners” Statue Watches by Citizen Now Available on shopDisney

Disney fans can enhance their watch collection with several new styles from Citizen including designs inspired by Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Citizen is bringing some magic and charm to their high end watches with the latest designs to arrive on shopDisney.
- These beautiful watches are perfect to wear for special occasions and even make wonderful display pieces when not in use.
- Fans can add to their collection with styles celebrating:
- Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary
- Mickey Mouse
- Walt Disney
- Marvel
- Citizen’s Disney watches sell for $175.00-$475.00.
- Below are individual links to the watches that are now available on shopDisney.
Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Watch for Adults by Citizen – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Timepiece
Castle Magic
Sleeping Beauty Castle Clock Eco-Drive Watch for Women by Citizen – Limited Edition
Cinderella Castle Clock Eco-Drive Watch for Women by Citizen – Limited Edition
Fantasyland Castle Eco-Drive Watch for Women by Citizen
Walt Disney
Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney ''Partners'' Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen
Walt Disney Signature Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen
Marvel
Marvel's Avengers Eco-Drive Watch for Men by Citizen
Spider-Man Blue Dial Stainless Steel Watch for Adults by Citizen