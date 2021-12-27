Fantasyland Castle, “Partners” Statue Watches by Citizen Now Available on shopDisney

Disney fans can enhance their watch collection with several new styles from Citizen including designs inspired by Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Citizen is bringing some magic and charm to their high end watches

These beautiful watches are perfect to wear for special occasions and even make wonderful display pieces when not in use.

Fans can add to their collection with styles celebrating: Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Marvel

Citizen’s Disney watches sell for $175.00-$475.00.

Below are individual links to the watches that are now available on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Watch for Adults by Citizen – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Timepiece

Castle Magic

Sleeping Beauty Castle Clock Eco-Drive Watch for Women by Citizen – Limited Edition

Cinderella Castle Clock Eco-Drive Watch for Women by Citizen – Limited Edition

Fantasyland Castle Eco-Drive Watch for Women by Citizen

Walt Disney

Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney ''Partners'' Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen

Walt Disney Signature Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen

Marvel

Marvel's Avengers Eco-Drive Watch for Men by Citizen

Spider-Man Blue Dial Stainless Steel Watch for Adults by Citizen