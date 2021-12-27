Marvel Mourns the Passing of Artist Ryan Bodenheim

Marvel is mourning the sudden passing of artist Ryan Bodenheim, who passed away peacefully at the age of 44 on December 20th.
- Marvel expressed their sadness regarding the news via their Twitter account:
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of artist Ryan Bodenheim. His talent and passion for storytelling through art shined at Marvel and beyond. This is a tremendous loss, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KNqf4fWNvw
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 27, 2021
- Some of Bodenheim’s recent work with Marvel includes “Death of Doctor Strange: Avengers #1,” Al Ewing’s “The Immortal Hulk” and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Black Panther” run.
- He was most recently announced to be working on “Eternals: The Undying” along with writer Kieron Gillen, who expressed his sadness over the loss and offered his condolences to Bodenheim’s family:
Hearing about the sudden death of Ryan was just heartbreaking. I'd loved his clear line, worldbuilding and character design for years – his work with Hickman is great. I'd only just started working with him, and was amazed by his talent throughout. https://t.co/itJmEjbGId
— Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) December 27, 2021
- Comicbook.com shared Bodenheim’s obituary:
- "Ryan Matthew "Bode" Bodenheim, 44, passed away peacefully December 20, 2021. Ryan is predeceased by his father, Timothy Canning, and is survived by his mother, Susan Avery; his son, Jack; his daughter, Lily; his brothers, David and Jonathan; his cousins, Nick and Nina; a host of other relatives; and his friends who were family. Born in Oklahoma, Ryan spent most of his life in Ohio. Best known by those close to him and as an artist as "Bode." He was a tremendous, self-taught artist. Ryan's passion was storytelling through comic book art and graphic novels. He relished getting to draw and did what he loved every day. He loved music and movies and will be fondly remembered by many people for his intelligence, which was often seen through his wit and great sense of humor, his endless movie trivia knowledge, and his everlasting willingness to pick a point to debate. Ryan will be truly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ryan's honor to www.heroinitiative.org or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Condolences in his name may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com"