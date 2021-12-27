Towering Orlando SlingShot and FreeFall Attractions Open Tomorrow at ICON Park

According to the Orlando Sentinel, two towering, record-breaking attractions are set to open at Orlando’s ICON Park tomorrow, December 28th.

What’s Happening:

Touted as the tallest attractions of their kind in the world, the Orlando FreeFall is a 430 ft tall drop tower attraction, while the Orlando SlingShot stands 300 ft, but “slingshots” riders about 450 ft into the air.

The Orlando FreeFall will slowly lift 30 riders at a time to the top of the tower, and then will tilt towards the ground by 30 degrees, before dropping face first at 75 mph. This is similar to Falcon’s Fury

The Orlando SlingShot will launch thrill seekers out of an “exploding volcano” at speeds of up to 100 mph.

Both attractions have been testing recently with riders on board, however tomorrow will be the first day they’re open to the public.

Guests must be 44 inches to ride the Orlando SlingShot and 50 inches to ride the Orlando FreeFall.

The new attractions join the Orlando StarFlyer, a swirling swing ride, and the landmark Orlando Wheel at the retail and entertainment complex on I-Drive. The two latest projects were announced in 2019.

The company behind ICON Park also plans to open its Sunset Walk SlingShot in Kissimmee next month.

A ticket for Orlando SlingShot is $30; it’s $12 for Orlando FreeFall. There are also combo tickets for both or with StarFlyer that range from $20 to $50.

What They’re Saying: