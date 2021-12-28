Coaching Legend John Madden Dead at Age 85

John Madden, the Raiders coaching legend, longtime TV color commentator, and famous video game namesake, has passed away at the age of 85.
What’s Happening:
- The NFL on Tuesday night announced the death of John Madden, according to NJ.com.
- Madden coached the Raiders from 1969-78, winning the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. He reached the playoffs eight times in 10 seasons with the Raiders.
- Madden was just 42 when he left coaching. After his coaching career ended, Madden was an NFL TV commentator from 1979-2008. He worked for CBS, Fox, ABC, and then NBC.
- His Madden NFL video game launched in 1988 as John Madden Football and has continued to be a popular title ever since.
- In 2006, Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
What They’re Saying:
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said: “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families. We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
- “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”