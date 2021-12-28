Coaching Legend John Madden Dead at Age 85

John Madden, the Raiders coaching legend, longtime TV color commentator, and famous video game namesake, has passed away at the age of 85.

Photo from NJ.com

What’s Happening:

The NFL on Tuesday night announced the death of John Madden, according to NJ.com

Madden coached the Raiders from 1969-78, winning the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. He reached the playoffs eight times in 10 seasons with the Raiders.

Madden was just 42 when he left coaching. After his coaching career ended, Madden was an NFL TV commentator from 1979-2008. He worked for CBS, Fox, ABC

His Madden NFL video game launched in 1988 as John Madden Football and has continued to be a popular title ever since.

In 2006, Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

