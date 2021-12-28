Stray and the Soundtrack Release Cover of “Your Heart Will Lead You Home” from “The Tigger Movie”

Stray and the Soundtrack have teamed up with Broadway and television star Elle McLemore to cover a classic Disney tune – “Your Heart Will Lead You Home” from The Tigger Movie. Written by Kenny Loggins, Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman.

What’s Happening:

Originally performed by Kenny Loggins, “Your Heart Will Lead You Home" is the latest in Stray and the Soundtrack's series of #DisneyDeepDives from their year-long #StrayCovers project which has also included covers of such Disney favorites as “I 2 I” from A Goofy Movie, “Jack’s Lament” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and “Best Of Friends” from The Fox and the Hound.

the song is now available on all streaming services and the lyric video can be watched here