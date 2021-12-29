Alesso-Katy Perry Music Video, “When I’m Gone”, To Premiere at 2022 Halftime College Football Playoff National Championship Game January 10, 2022

ESPN will give a worldwide audience the first-ever look at the “When I’m Gone” music video from global superstars Alesso and Katy Perry in a never-been-done way for the network.

What’s Happening:

The video will debut during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, taking place Monday, January 10 on ESPN. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET. The teaser is available here

ESPN has made big splashes during halftime performances in the past, with notable performances from Grammy-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. This year is the first time ESPN has ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast.

“When I’m Gone” marks the first collaboration between the artists, who teased their partnership earlier this month on social media. The lyric video debuted today, December 29, 2021, on Alesso’s YouTube page, but fans will have to wait a little longer for the January 10 music video premiere.

Perry isn’t a stranger to major college football; she was the College GameDay guest picker in 2014 for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. The national championship takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

